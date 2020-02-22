RUGBY

For the first time since 2010 France could be well on their way to winning the Six Nations.

They lead defending champions Wales 17-9 at half-time in Cardiff and are already top of the table.

Earlier on, Scotland got their first win of the competition with a 17 points to no score victory over Italy in Rome.

SOCCER

The final premier League game of the day has gotten underway.

Leicester City have welcomed champions Manchester City to the King Power Stadium where it’s still scoreless after 20 minutes of play.

This afternoon Southampton beat Aston Villa 2-nil at St. Mary’s with the Republic of Ireland’s Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong scoring twice.

It finished up 1-all between Sheffield United and Brighton at Bramall Lane with Ireland’s Enda Stevens scoring for the Blades.

At Selhurst Park Crystal Palace beat Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a Patrick Van Aanholt goal on the stroke of half-time.

And Burnley enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

At lunchtime, Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four took a blow.

They would have gone above Chelsea into the Champions League places with a win at lunchtime but lost 2-1 to their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

There’s two games this evening in the S-S-E Airtricity League First Division.

Longford host Shamrock Rovers Two while it’s Cobh against Drogheda.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is preparing to take to the course for his third round at the W-G-C Mexico Championship.

The world number one will tee off from eight-under-par with Bryson Dechambeau holding a one-shot lead over the field at 11-under.

BOXING

Tyson Fury weighed in three stones heavier than Deontay Wilder ahead of their highly anticipated world heavyweight boxing title rematch.

Lineal world champion Fury tipped the scales in Las Vegas at 19-stone-7-pounds, with reigning WBC title-holder Wilder coming in at 16-stone-7-pounds.

The challenger is also 14-pounds heavier than the controversial drawn first bout in 2018 with the former Irish amateur sacrificing some of his mobility for power.