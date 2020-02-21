RUGBY

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton says he’s not surprised that England centre Jonathan Joseph’s been picked to start on the wing in Sunday’s Six Nations game.

Manu Tuilagi’s been passed fit to return to the England centre.

Devin Toner replaces Iain Henderson in the Ireland second row, with the Ulster player withdrawing due to family reasons.

Sexton says there were clues that Joseph may be deployed on the wing

=====

Ireland’s under-20’s continue their push for a Grand Slam tonight.

Noel McNamara’s side face their English counterparts at Franklins Gardens from 7.45.

=====

Aoife Doyle replaces Beibhinn Parsons on the wing for the Ireland women’s trip to England on Sunday.

Katie Fitzhenry makes her first start of the tournament in the centre.

====

Leinster seek a 20th consecutive win tonight when they travel to Ospreys in the Pro 14

Connacht are away to Conference B leaders Edinburgh.

While Munster are at Zebre.

=

James Hume and Michael Lowry return from injury to be named in the Ulster side for tomorrow’s meeting with the Cheetahs.

SOCCER

Tolka Park is sold-out for tonight’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash of Shelbourne and champions Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Cork City to Tallaght.

Derry City face north-west rivals Finn Harps.

The Showgrounds has passed a pitch inspection for Sligo’s meeting with St. Pat’s.

While Waterford play host to Bohemians.

===

Tonight’s First Division meeting of Galway and Athlone is off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The games involving Cabinteely and Bray, and Wexford and UCD go ahead.

=====

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson for the next three weeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s confirmed the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy takes a two-shot lead into the second round of the WGC Mexico Championship later.

The world number-1 tees off just after 7pm, Irish time.

Shane Lowry goes out just after 6 from 1-over, while Graeme McDowell begins the day on 5-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Laois face Kildare in the first of this weekend’s Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football semi-finals tonight.

Throw-in in Portlaoise is at 7.30.

Antrim and Derry meet in the quarter finals of the Ulster under-20 Championship at a quarter-to-eight.