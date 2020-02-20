SOCCER

January signing Odio Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United in this evening’s Europa League tie away to Bruges.

Anthony Martial starts up front on his own, while Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea in goal.

Among the other 5.55 starts, Celtic are in Denmark to play Copenhagen.

At 8, Arsenal are in Greece to face Olympiakos, while Wolves host Spanish side Espanyol.

And Rangers take on Braga at Ibrox.

====

SSE Airtricity First Division clubs say the sanctions that would have come with boycotting Shamrock Rovers Two games may have placed them in jeopardy.

The First Division Alliance says they were against the inclusion of the Rovers B-team that will be comprised of the Hoops’ under-21s.

Legal action was considered, but the alliance say they will conesent to play against the Rovers B-team for the 2020 season alone.

The new First Division season gets underway tomorrow night.

TENNIS

Roger Federer says his doctors are confident of making a full recovery following knee surgery.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner went under the knife in Switzerland this week.

Federer will miss the French Open, but hopes to be back in time for Wimbledon.

RUGBY

Dan Biggar and Josh Adams have both been passed fit to start for Wales’ Six Nations meeting with France on Saturday.

They went off after picking up injuries in the defeat to Ireland.

There are two changes for this weekend’s game in Cardiff – with Gareth Davies and Ross Moriarty coming into the team.

France have made one change from their win over Italy with Virimi Vakatawa returning to the centre.

====

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen’s made eight personnel changes fro Friday’s Pro 14 trip to the Ospreys.

Josh Murphy and Scott Penny occupy the flankerp positions with Rhys Ruddock moving to number-8.

Elsewhere there’s an all-new back-three of James Lowe, Cian Kelleher and full-back Hugo Keenan.

=

Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt come into the Connacht front row for tomorrow’s game away to Edinburgh.

Joe Maksymiw and Niall Murray are drafted into the second row.

===

Niall Scannell will captain Munster for the first time in their away date with Zebre.

Craig Casey will start at scrum-half, while Darren Sweetnam and Tommy O’Donnell are both set for returns off the bench.

GOLF

World number 1 Rory McIlroy gets his WGC Mexico Championship campaign underway inside the next hour.

Graeme McDowell also goes out just after ten-to-6.

While Shane Lowry is last out of the Irish, teeing off at 7.15.

Formula One

Day two of testing for the new Formula One season has concluded in Barcelona.

Kimi Raikkonen the quickest in the Ferrari powered Alfa Romeo before crashing at the end of the day.

