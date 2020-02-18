SOCCER

Troy Parrott is still not ready for first team action according to Jose Mourinho, despite Heung-Min Son becoming the latest Tottenham striker sidelined by injury.

The Korean sustained a fractured arm in Sunday’s Premier League win at Aston Villa, and Mourinho doesn’t expect him to be fit before trhe season’s end.

Spurs are already without Harry Kane until April due to a hamstring injury.

But Mourinho says he’ll play without a striker ahead of fielding 18-year old Parrott.

Liverpool can take another step towards their successful defence of the Champions League this evening.

The holders start their knockout stage campaign with the first leg of their last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere tonight, Borussia Dortmund play host to P-S-G.

Both games kick-off at 8.

Bohemians and Limerick side Treaty United have been added to the Women’s National League ahead of the 2020 season.

Along with Athlone Town’s inclusion, it expands the league to nine teams.

The fixture list for the new season will be released on Thursday.

RUGBY

Bath’s Ben Obano has been added to the England squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

It follows Saracens prop Mako Vunipola’s withdrawal due to family reasons.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki says Sunday’s game will be difficult no matter what fifteen England field.

Connacht duo Caolin Blade and Matt Healy have both signed contract extensions with the province.

Both players will remain at the Sportsground until the summer of 2022.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Tiger Roll will stay in training next year “all going well.

The dual Grand National winner tries to win at the Cheltenham festival in March for fifth time next month.

Elliott confirmed Tiger Roll came out of his seasonal debut at Navan well, with a tilt at the Aintree Grand National on the cards after Cheltenham.