RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s opted against tinkering with his squad for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England.

Garry Ringrose again misses out as he’s still recovering from a broken finger sustained in the opening weekend win over Scotland.

Uncapped duo Will Connors and Tom O’Toole are retained.

Farrell will name his side for the Twickenham game on Wednesday.

====

Beibhinn Parsons has been omitted from the remainder of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations campaign.

The winger scored tries in both the wins over Scotland and Wales but is taking time out to concentrate on her Leaving Cert.

Katie Fitzhenry returns from Sevens duty to take Parsons’ place in the squad.

SOCCER

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says he’s “deeply saddened” by the passing of club legend Harry Gregg.

The ex-United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper has died at the age of 87.

He was often referred to as the “Hero of Munich” after helping pull survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 air disaster, in which 23 people died.

United and Chelsea will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in tonight’s Premier League game away at Stamford Bridge where kick-off is at 8.

====

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels Manchester City should be punished if it’s proven they’ve broken the rules.

The Premier League champions will appeal UEFA’s decision to ban them from all European club competition for two years after breaching financial regulations.

City’s 2012 title-winning squad contained a number of players bought from Wenger’s Arsenal including Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wenger-13.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Laois and Westmeath meet in the quarter-finals of the Leinster under-20 Football Championship this evening.

Throw-in is at half-past-7 in MW Hire O’Moore Park.

HOCKEY

Eugene Magee has confirmed his retirement from international hockey.

He’s Ireland’s most-capped men’s player with 295 appearances, and scored 60-times on the international stage.

Magee was a member of Ireland’s 2016 Olympic squad, scoring against Germany in Rio.

Racing

Kerry’s Phillip Enright played his part as County Clare trainer Brian McMahon enjoyed his greatest day as a trainer when sending out two winners at Navan on Sunday.

Tiger Roll was the headline act on the day but Seskinane and Se Mo Laoch were McMahon’s heroes as they won a staying handicap hurdle and handicap chase respectively, the first winners from his new base in Shanaglish on the Clare/Galway border.

Enright partnered the 14-year-old Seskinane to a comfortable success in the 2m7f handicap hurdle, the 14/1 chance rolling back the years to win from Flooring Porter, all of nine years his junior.