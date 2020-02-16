SOCCER

There’s just over an hour gone now in the second Premier League game of the day.

Arsenal lead Newcastle 2-nil at the Emirates thanks to goals since the break from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

A win here for the Gunners would see them go into the top half of the table.

Earlier on, there was a drmatic finish at Villa Park where Son Heung-min scored his second goal of the day in injury time as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3-2.

With the result Spurs go fifth and are now in the Champions League qualification places.

Celtic moved thirteen points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table earlier on with a 2-1 away win over Aberdeen.

GAELIC GAMES

In Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League Cork enjoyed an impressive 3-12 to 1-14 win over Westmeath in Group A this afternoon.

Patrick Horgan scored twice from the penalty spot for the Rebels while Bill Cooper found the back of the net from play.

Then in Group B Wexford have beaten Kilkenny 1-16 to 1-14 with Conor McDonald scoring the goal for the Yellowbellies and Clare saw off Laois at Cusack Park where 17 points to 9 was the final score.

***

In division one of the LIDL Ladies National Football League Tipperary beat Westmeath 11 points to 1-6 in Bansha.

While Mayo beat Waterford 6 points to 4 in Swinford where where there were very tough conditions with play being stopped at one point due to hail showers.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy heads into the final round of the Genesis Open in California this evening with a share of the lead on 10-under-par.

The world number one is alongside Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar at Riviera Country Club.

The trio are due to tee off their fourth round at around quarter to seven Irish.

RACING

Tiger Roll finished fifth in his seasonal return this afternoon – that was in the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

16-to-1 chance Cracking Smart took that race for the Gigginstown stable, with Davy Rusell onboard.