SOCCER

The league of Ireland season returns tonight with four games taking place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Three-in-a-row chasing Dundalk host Derry City, St. Pat’s welcome Waterford to Inchicore and newly promoted Shelbourne make the trip to Turners Cross to face Cork City.

All of those games get underway at 7.45.

15 minutes later then there’s a north-west derby between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey.

***

There’s one game in the Premier League this evening as Wolves and Leicester City meet at Molineux.

A win for the Foxes would see them go second, at least until Manchester City play next week.

Victory for the hosts meanwhile would see them go sixth and just three points from top four.

Kick-off is at 8-o’clock.

***

Two sides in poor form face each other this evening in the Championship as Hull and Swansea meet at the KC Stadium from 7.45.

RUGBY

Munster have the chance to move to the summit of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Johann van Graan’s will be seeking a bonus-point victory when they welcome the Southern Kings to Cork’s Irish Independent Park for a 7.35 kick-off.

Elsewhere, Glasgow host Zebre in Conference A.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead heading as he prepares for his second round at the Genesis Invitational where today’s action is underway.

The world number one will resume later on from 3-under-par in a tie for 7th with American Matt Kuchar holding a three stroke advantage over the field at 7-under.

Tiger Woods is 1-under thru 4 holes of his second round to also leave him 3-under for the tournament.

RACING

It’s been confirmed that back-to-back Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll will make his seasonal reappearance at Navan this weekend.

The Michael O’Leary-owned chaser will go in Sunday’s Boyne Hurdle.

Connections have also confirmed that the 10-year-old will defend his Grand National crown later this year, after he was allotted top weight this week.

***

An eight race card has gotten underway at Dundalk where the first has just gone to post.