GAELIC GAMES

The GAA have a part to play in curbing spending on inter-county sides.

The association’s annual report showed an 11-point-6 per cent increase to nearly 30-million euro in the cost of preparing and fielding inter-county sides.

The final cost of Páirc Uí Chaoimh was shown to be 96-million euro, with 31-point-5 million of that borrowed from the bank and the GAA.

Ticket sales accounted for almost half of the GAA’s total revenue of 73-point-9 million euro.

But Director General Tom Ryan says it’s going to take some creative thinking to bring down inter-county spending https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tomryan.mp3

RACING

Tiger Roll will carry top weight as he aims to win an unprecedented third Grand National in a row.

The 10-year old will saddled 11-stone 10-pounds, as will stablemate Delta Work for the National Hunt showpiece in April.

Tiger Roll’s set for a first outing since last year’s National this Sunday when he goes in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

==

This week’s weather-effected meetings have been rescheduled.

Today’s slated card for Punchestown will take place on Tuesday of next week.

While Monday’s card at Fairyhouse will take place on Monday February 24th.

SOCCER

Manchester City’s postponed game against West Ham will take place on Wednesday next week.

Sunday’s match was called off on safety grounds due to Storm Ciara.

The rescheduling of the fixture means both teams will have to cut short their winter break.

The kick off will be at 7:30pm.

SNOOKER

Despite a valiant comeback, Fergal O’Brien’s suffered a first round defeat at the Welsh Open.

The Dubliner battled back from 3-nil down to level his match at 3-3 with Mark Joyce.

But Joyce edged the deciding frame to take his place in round 2.

Earlier, Mark Allen progressed to the second round with a 4-1 victory over Andrew Higginson.

The Antrim man will face either Jimmy White or James Wattana in round 2.