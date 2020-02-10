SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says continuity is key for next month’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

McCarthy’s voiced his disappointment with Troy Parrott’s inability to seal a loan move from Tottenham.

And the Ireland boss feels the game in Bratislava will not be one for teenagers and debutants https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roi5.mp3

RUGBY

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he has no intention of altering his approach to accommodate Finn Russell.

The Racing out half has been exiled from the Scottish camp since a breach of team discipline prior to their opening game with Ireland.

Russell gave a newspaper interview over the weekend saying he had no personal relationship with Townsend.

And while leaving the door open for a Russell return, Towsend says the out-half must commit to “being a trusted member of the team”.

In a further blow for Scotland, second row Jonny Gray will miss their last three games with a hand injury.

===

France have been dealt a serious blow with Vincent Rattez ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations.

The winger sustained a fractured fibula four minutes from the end of yesterday’s win over Italy.

Rattez scored the opening try of the French win over England just over a week ago.

===

England have moved above Ireland to the top of the Women’s Six Nations table with a 53-nil victory over Scotland in Murrayfield.

Ireland visit England in their next game in just under a fortnight’s time.

RACING

The weather has claimed Wednesday’s meeting at Fairyhouse.

Following today’s rain and snow showers, and the threat of more to come, the course has been deemed unfit for racing.

There’ll also be an 8am inspection at Punchestown to see if tomorrow’s scheduled card can go ahead.

SNOOKER

Gerard Greene’s upset the man 73-places above him in the world rankings to reach round two of the Welsh Open.

The Northern Irish player beat Liang Wenbo to set up a potential second round meeting with Ali Carter.

Later, Ken Doherty faces Mark King.