RUGBY

The Irish Women’s side made it two wins from two in this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Adam Griggs’ side beat Wales 31 points to 12 at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

Beibhin Parsons, Cliodhna Maloney, Lauren Delaney and Linda Djougang all went over the line for the home side.

Irish Hooker Cliodhna Moloney said it was a good win in tough conditions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hooker-1.mp3

***

In the men’s competition, France have beaten Italy 35 points to 22 at the Stade de France.

GAELIC GAMES

It was a busy day in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Tyrone beat Kerry 14 points to 13 in Edendork while Galway also beat Donegal by a single point in Letterkenny where the final score was 2-7 to 2-8.

At Páirc Tailtean meanwhil Mayo beat Meath 1-9 to 2-5.

Kevin McLoughlin with the goal for the westeners.

In Division Two, Roscommon enjoyed a 1-8 to 4 points victory over Clare at Dr. Hyde Park while Westmeath saw off Fermanagh 10 points to 8 in TEG Cusack Park.

SOCCER

There was just one game in the Premier League today with Sheffield United hosting Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

The Blades won 2-1 thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram and go 5th in the table, just two points from fourth placed Chelsea.

Today’s other game between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad was called off due to public safety concerns in poor weather conditions.

***

West Brom have extended their lead at the top of the SkyBet EFL Championship today.

They’re 4 points clear of second placed Leeds United afer beating Millwall 2-0 at The Den with the Republic of Irealnd’s Dara O’Shea scoring the second for the visitors.

***

Celtic have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup today.

They’ve beaten Clyde 3-nil away from home. Franny Kiernan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-19.mp3

GOLF

Seamus Power is the only Irish interest left at the AT&T Pro-AM in Pebble Beach.

He’s in a tie for 44th on 4-under-par, 13 shots off the lead, going into the final round.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell did not make the cut on 2-over and 3-over respectively.

***

Cavan’s Leona Maguire finished up on 7-under-par in a tie for fourth at the Victoria Open in Australia earlier today.

That was just one shot off South Korean Hee-young Park who won the competition after a playoff.

Antrim native Stephanie Meadow finished up in a tie for 20th on 2-under.