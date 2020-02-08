RUGBY

Ireland are two from two in this year’s Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s side ran in four tries to secure a bonus-point 24-14 win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh Van Der Flier and Andrew Conway all crossed over for the home side.

Mike Fuller of Killarney rugby club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fuller-4.mp3

Ireland’s next assignment is at Twickenham in two weeks time against England.

SOCCER

Everton have moved within five points of the Premier League’s top four.

They’re now seventh after winning 3-1 against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti says it wasn’t until they were 2-1 up that their performance improved https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CA-.mp3

In today’s only other Premier League tie, Shane Duffy returns to the Brighton line-up for their meeting with Watford.

Fellow Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly starts on the bench for the home side.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at half-5.

===

Leeds can move back to the summit of the Championship this evening.

They play Nottingham Forest, where a win will see them leapfrog West Brom into first.

Kick-off is at half-five.

===

Rangers are through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Steven Gerrard’s side beat Hamilton 4-1 earlier today.

Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rangersft-2.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin can move top of Division One of the Allianz Football League this evening.

The All-Ireland champions take on Monaghan at Croke Park from 7pm.

Just underway at headquarters is the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One meeting between Dublin and Cork.

Elsewhere in the Allianz Football League later, it’s Armagh against Kildare in Division Two, while Waterford host Wexford in Division Four.

===

I-T Carlow and UCC will contest this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Mark Coleman’s late sideline cut earned holders UCC a 0-18 to 0-17 win over DCU in their semi-final.

Earlier, DJ Carey’s I-T Carlow beat Mary I by 5-14 to 15 points.