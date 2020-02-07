RUGBY

Leinster’s quarter final opponents in the Heineken Champions Cup could be expelled from the competition tonight.

Reigning champions Saracens face a disciplinary hearing in London tonight after admitting to fielding an ineligible player in their pool game with Racing (pr: Rassing).

Titi Lamositele’s work permit had expired before the game and Sarries could now be deducted up to four points.

That would result in Glasgow taking their place in the quarter-finals against Leinster.

===

Hooker Rob Herring says the Ireland pack need to improve their collective performance against Wales in the Six Nations tomorrow.

Ireland conceded a number of scrum penalties in last week’s win over Scotland.

But Herring says plenty of work has been done to ensure the same mistakes aren’t made again https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/herring.mp3

====

Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes to the side that beat Scotland last week.

Eimear Considine, Claire Keohane and Judy Bobbett will all start against Wales on Sunday

====

Ireland’s under-20s will look to continue their winning start to their Six Nations campaign tonight.

They face their Welsh counterparts at Irish Independent Park where kick-off is at 7.15.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has signed a new three-year deal with Tottenham.

The 18-year old is now contracted to the Premier League club until 2023.

Parrott made his Premier League debut against Burnley in December, almost a month after his international bow against New Zealand.

====

The English Football Association has ended an investigation into allegations that Liverpool employees hacked into the scouting system of Manchester City.

The FA says it’s not continuing to look into the claims partly because the clubs have agreed a settlement with each other.

It does say, though, that it might review the decision if further information or evidence is received.

RACING

Willie Mullins has suffered a three-pronged blow ahead of next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Champion Hurdle challenger Sadlier has been ruled out, as has Klassical Dream with a leg infection.

While former Arkle winner Douvan hasn’t progressed enough following a lengthy absence for entry in the Champion Hurdle.