RUGBY

Ireland prop Cian Healy says he won’t be using last year’s defeat to Wales as motiviation for Saturday’s meeting of the sides at the Aviva.

Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony come into the starting fifteen for the injured Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris in the only changes from the win over Scotland.

Max Deegan will earn a first cap off the bench, while Keith Earls has been named among the replacements.

Ireland ended last season’s Six Nations with a 25-7 loss to Wales, and Healy says they’ll have to empty the tank to pull out a win at the weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cianhealy.mp3

====

Hannah Tyrell will be included in the Ireland women’s squad for Sunday’s clash with Wales.

She’s currently with the sevens squad in Sydney.

Ulster pair Neve Jones and Larissa Muldoon have also been named in an extended 27-player squad for the game in Donnybrook.

====

England head coach Eddie Jones hopes to have Manu Tuilagi fit in time for the visit of Ireland on February 23rd.

The centre will miss Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland having sustained a groin strain in their defeat to France.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland’s accused the government of “double standards” over the financial rescue package given to the FAI.

Irish basketball’s governing body was fined by the government when the association ran into financial difficulties in 2008.

Additionally they were forced to halt their international team programmes and make half of their staff redundant.

Basketball Ireland have urged the next government to commit with meeting them as soon as that government is formed.

SOCCER

Shrewsbury are hoping to provide an FA Cup shock by beating a young Liverpool side in their fourth round replay tonight at Anfield.

Oxford also hope to take a Premier League scalp, when they face Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Northampton travel to Derby, Cardiff play Reading and Birmingham face Coventry for a place in the last-16.

Wales will be without Liam Williams for Saturday’s game at the Aviva.

The full-back hasn’t played since injuring his ankle days before their World Cup semi final defeat to South Africa.

It had been hoped Williams would return for the game in Dublin, but defence coach Byron Howard says it’s unlikely he’ll feature until rounds 4 or 5.