RUGBY

Former Ireland winger Shane Horgan says the absence of Garry Ringrose from the Ireland centre against Wales could prove problematic.

Ringrose will miss Ireland’s next two games having undergone a procedure on a hand injury sustained in the win over Scotland.

Tadhg Furlong’s calf problem will be monitored ahead of the visit of Wales to the Aviva.

While both Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are following the return-to-play protocols.

Robbie Henshaw seems most likely to replace Ringrose, but Horgan has his doubts about that switch working https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport-4.mp3

====

Finn Russell will not be involved in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup clash with England.

The out-half was omitted from the Ireland defeat due to a disciplinary issue.

But the Racing number-10 hasn’t been included in Gregor Townsend’s 37-man panel for the England game.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have been awarded yesterday’s Littlewoods National Camogie league meeting with Limerick.

Match referee Andrew Larkin had recorded the game as a draw, with many present presuming Tipp had won.

The Camogie Association have reviewed the game, determining that Tipperary were 10-point to 1-6 winners.

SOCCER

A statement from West Ham says the club is “disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents” at Saturday’s game against Brighton.

Met Police have confirmed two fans were arrested at London Stadium on suspicion of making homophobic gestures.

West Ham insist anyone found guilty will be “banned for life” and say they hold a “zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination”.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s returned ot the world’s top 50 golfers for the first time since the summer of 2015.

His victory at the Saudi International over the weekend saw him jump 57 places to 47 in the world.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will return to the top of the world golf rankings when he tees off at next week’s Genesis Open.

It will be the first time since September 2015 that McIlroy has led the points list.