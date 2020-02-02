France have beaten England by 24 points to 17 in their Six Nations match in Paris.

Charles Ollivon scored two tries for Les Bleus, who withstood a late onslaught to win.

The Irish women’s rugby team defeated Scotland by 18 points to 14 in their opening Six Nations encounter at Donnybrook.

‘Delta Work’, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Kerry’s Jack Kennedy, won the Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The 5 to 2 chance stayed on well to deny ‘Kemboy’, with ‘Presenting Percy’ back in third place.

Kennedy was later taken to hospital with a reported leg injury.

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell has won the Saudi International on the European Tour.

A final round of 70 gave him a total of 12 under par and a 2 shot victory over Dustin Johnson.

The deadlock has yet to be broken between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League at the new White Hart Lane.

It’s ended goalless between Arsenal and Burnley at Turf Moor.

In Group A of Division 1 of the Allianz National Hurling League, champions Limerick overcame Galway by 1-19 to 14 points at the Gaelic Grounds.

Galway’s Joe Canning picked up a hand injury in the match.

Waterford were 3-18 to 1-15 winners over Westmeath in Mullingar.

In Group B, Clare edged Wexford by 18 points to 15 at Wexford Park,

Dublin had the measure of Laois by 4-18 to 2-17 at Parnell Park

And Kilkenny were easy 3-21 to 9 point winners over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League, Monaghan saw off Tyrone by 1-12 to 11 points in Castleblayney

Donegal ran out 3-8 to 7 point winners over Meath in Navan

In Division 2 it’s ended Fermanagh 13 points Roscommon 12 points in Enniskillen

And Clare 11 points Kildare 10 points in Ennis

And Novak Djokovic has won a 17th Grand Slam tennis title.

The Serb beat Dominic Thiem in 5 sets to win the Australian Open in Melbourne this morning – his 8th crown down under.