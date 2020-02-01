RUGBY

Ireland are leading Scotland in the second half of their opening Six Nations game.

Caelon Doris went off injured in his debut within four minutes – however Johnny Sexton went over the line for Andy Farrell’s first try as head coach.

The score at the Aviva is 13-6 to Ireland with the second half just underway.

Wales have picked up from where they left off in the Six Nations.

Last year’s Grand Slam winners have secured a bonus point with a 42-nil thrashing of Italy in their opening game in Cardiff.

Josh Adams scored a hat-trick of tries.

SOCCER

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

They’ve beaten Southampton at Anfield 4-0, thanks to two from Mo Salah.

Brighton came from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against West Ham.

Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Vitality.

Watford threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Everton, and Sheffield United overcame Crystal Palace 1-0

The only scoreless game of the day was between Newcastle and Norwich.

Bruno Fernandes has started for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United for the game against Wolves.

There is around 25 minutes gone where the score is 0-0

Chelsea have consolidated their position in the top four.

They drew 2-all in the lunchtime kick-off with third placed Leicester – thanks to a couple of goals from centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Manager Frank Lampard says, despite still not making the most of their chances, he was happy with the performance.

Rangers have dropped points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

They could only draw nil-nil with Aberdeen at Ibrox – meaning leaders Celtic can go seven points clear by winning against Hamilton tomorrow.

Robert McElroy was watching the game.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-9.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo take on All-Ireland champions Dublin in Castlebar in the latest edition of their rivalry.

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the National Football League campaign after opening weekend draws.

The action at McHale Park gets underway at 7pm.

While, the other Division 1 game this evening is at the same time in Killarney between Kerry and Galway.

After losing their opening game in the National Hurling League, Tipperary are looking for better fortunes when they travel to take on Cork, who also lost their opening game.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell holds the lead at the Saudi International.

The Portrush golfer carded a four-under-par third round of 66 today to move to 12-under par.

He leads by one from Victor Dubuisson of France.