RUGBY

Andy Farrell says he wants to be in charge of an Ireland team that the public love to watch.

He’s said he’s picked a team to do a job in Saturday’s opening Six Nations game with Scotland.

Conor Murray will start at scrum-half, while there’s a first cap at number-8 for Leinster’s Caelan Doris.

Rob Herring starts at hooker, while Ronan Kelleher will win his first cap from the bench.

Farrell hasn’t ruled out changes in round 2 away to England, but says he has a gameplan in place for the Scots and beyond https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17rugby-2.mp3

===

Ulster back-row Matty Rea has signed a new contract keeping him with the province until June of 2022.

Meanwhile, Academy centre Stewart Moore has agreed a new three-year deal.

SOCCER

There’s concern over the fitness of Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy this evening.

The centre-half has undergone a minor operation to have a blood clot removed from his leg.

Duffy’s been managing the problem in recent weeks and isn’t expected to be a long-term absentee.

===

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he has to take a stand over the mid-winter break and FA Cup replays – or nothing will change in the future.

The German has drawn criticism for announcing neither his first-team players nor himself will be present for the fourth-round replay at home to Shrewsbury next week.

Klopp says he’s made the decision as it’s in the best interests of his squad.

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mané for their next two games having suffered a minor muscle injury in their win over Wolves.

===

Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The 34 year old Brazil international, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, is now committed to the Premier League champions until 2021.

===

A place in the Carabao Cup final awaits either Aston Villa or Leicester tonight.

They’re tied at a goal apiece ahead of the second leg of their semi final at Villa Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.45.