TENNIS

Nick Kyrgios says he was motivated by the memory of Kobe Bryant’s passing during his Australian Open defeat to Rafa Nadal.

The Australian wore an L-A Lakers jersey emblazoned with Bryant’s name before and after his four-set loss to the top-seeded Spaniard.

And a subdued Kyrgios says he was hit hard by the news of Bryant's passing

2016 women’s champion Angelique Kerber is out – beaten in three-sets by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (pr: Pav-lee-uh-chenk-ovva)

The Russian will face two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza (pr: Gar-bin-yeh Moo-gu-rooz-ah) in the last-8.

RUGBY

Six Munster players have committed their futures to the province.

Prop Stephen Archer and last season’s young player of the year Dan Goggin have signed contract extensions until 2022.

24-year old prop Liam O’Connor has also signed a two-year extension.

And Academy trio Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry and Jack O’Sullivan will be promoted to the senior ranks at the start of next season.

France have suffered an injury blow six-days from the start of their Six Nations campaign.

Hooker Camille Chat has been ruled out for two weeks with a calf injury.

Chat’s been replaced by Racing hooker Teddy Baubigny.

France welcome England to Paris for their opening game on Sunday afternoon.

Four Irish internationals have been named on the long list for this season’s European Player of the Year award

Ulster’s free-scoring scrum-half John Cooney is joined by Ulster trio Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Furlong.

Also nominated is Ulster’s South African back-row forward Marcel Coetzee.

The 20-man long list will be reduced to five in early May with the winner of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy is announced after the final in Marseille.

SOCCER

Bournemouth are hoping to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in four-years tonight.

Eddie Howe takes his side to the Emirates where they face Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 8, with the fifth round draw taking place beforehand.

RACING

There’ll be a precautionary inspection at Down Royal tomorrow morning.

It’s due to the threat of low temperatures overnight which could dip as low as minus-3.

That inspection will take place at 7.45am.