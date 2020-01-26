GAELIC GAMES

There was plenty of action around the country in the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues today.

In Division One of the football Tyrone beat newly promoted Meath 1-21 to 1-16 at Healy Park.

Darren McCurry scored the goal for Mickey Harte’s side.

Galway beat Monaghan by a singe point at Pearse Stadium where the final score was 1-14 to 16 points.

Robert Finnerty scored the goal for the Tribesmen in what was Pádraic Joyce’s first competitive game in charge.

That game was part of a double header in Salthill where the Galway Hurlers beat Westmeath earlier on on a scoreline of 1-24 to 10 points.

Elsewhere in Division One of the hurling, Waterford survived a Cork comback to beat the Rebels by a single point at Walsh Park on a scoreline of 1-24 to 3-17.

Clare beat Carlow 1-27 to 14 points at Cusack Park meanwhile and 14 men Kilkenny brushed past Dublin at Nowlan Park where it finished up 3-21 to 18 points.

Richie Leahy was sent off for the Cats in the first-half.

SOCCER

Manchester United will be in tomorrow’s fifth round FA Cup draw.

They hammered Legue One side Tranmere Rovers 6-nil at Prenton Park today.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard all scored for the visitors in a six minute period early on before Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and a Mason Greenwood penalty.

Earier on, champions Manchester City booked their place in the next round with a 4-nil win over Fulham at the Etihad.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the space of three minutes in the second half with Ilkay Guendogan and Bernardo Silva also finding the back of the net before the break.

Fulham finished with 10 men as Tim Ream was red carded early on.

Liverpool curently lead Shrewsbury Town 1-nil at half-time in their tie at Montgomery Waters Meadow thanks to a Curtis Jones goal in the 15th minute.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is preparing to take to the course for his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA tour.

A third round of 67 has him well in contention and in a tie for third on 9-under-par and three shots off the lead that’s held by Irish Open Champion Jon Rahm.

BASKETBALL

Pyrobel Killester lead Singleton SuperValu Brunell 13 points to 12 early on in the Paudie O’Connor Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Earlier on, Portlaoise Panthers beat Trinity Meteors 75 points to 71 to win the Womens Division One National Cup final.