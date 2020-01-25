SOCCER

The final fourth round FA Cup tie has gotten underway.

Eight time winners Chelsea are away to Hull City.

The Premier League side lead 1-nil after 20 minutes.

Earlier on, West Brom beat West Ham 1-nil at the London Stadium.

Portsmouth enjoyed a 4-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park with the Republic of Ireland’s Ronan Curtis scoring for the hosts.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-nil while Burnley were 2-1 winners against Norwich at Turf Moor.

The Championship tie between Reading and Cardiff City finished up at a goal a piece and Southampton and Tottenham also ended 1-all at St. Mary’s.

Newcastle and Oxford played out a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park as did Coventry City and Birmingham City.

And in the lunchtime game Leicester City booked their place in the next round with a 1-nil over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Iheanacho (Pron: E-in-a-chou) with the goal for the Foxes in the 4th minute.

Swansea missed the chance to move into the Championship’s play-off places today as they lost 2-nil to Stoke City with the Republic-of-Ireland’s James McClean scoring finding the back of the net for the Potters.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have beaten Ross County 3-nil and go 5 points clear at the top of the table.

Franny Kiernan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftceltic.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

All-Ireland winers Tipperary lead reigning Hurling League champions Limerick 12 points to 4 after half-an-hour of play at Semple Stadium.

Jason Forde sending sinding six points between the posts for the Premier.

Later on, Eddie Brennan’s Laois take on last summer’s Leinster champions Wexford in Portlaoise at 7pm.

Dessie Farrell has his first competitive game in charge of the Dublin football team this evening.

Mayo then begin the defence of their title with a trip to Donegal.

Both of those games throw-in at 7.15.

The Athletics Grounds plays host to an Ulster derby between Armagh and Cavan in Division Two at 7-o’clock.

BASKETBALL

DBS Eanna take on Griffith College Templeogue in the Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup final in Tallaght at 8-oclock.

Éanna are enjoying a dream campaign this season as they savour their first year back in the Super League.