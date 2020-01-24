SOCCER

Glenn Whelan has signed for League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 36-year old has been without a club since leaving Hearts in acrimonious circumstances earlier this month.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder’s Fleetwood manager Joey Barton is to stand trial later this month for allegedly assaulting Whelan’s old Hearts boss Daniel Stendel.

Whelan hopes to use to move to force himself into Mick McCarthy's plans for the Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia

Newcastle have made their second loan signing of the January window.

Austrian international winger Valentino Lazaro has arrived from Inter.

The fourth round of the FA Cup gets underway tonight with League Two side Northampton hosting Derby.

While QPR take on Sheffield Wednesday

RUGBY

Scotland have called up Duncan Weir to replace suspended stand-off Finn Russell ahead of their Six Nations opener with Ireland on Saturday-week.

The Worcester playmaker comes in after his international teammate allegedly missed training on Monday after a late-night drinking session.

Edinburgh Wing Darcy Graham is out though after suffering a knee injury this week.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has become the first man to rack up 100 wins at two different Grand Slams.

The 38-year old needed a fifth set tie-break to beat the Aussie John Millman and reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Novak Djokovic also progressed, but sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten in 3-sets by Milos Raonic.

24-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was beaten by China’s Wang Qiang.

While 15-year old Coco Gauff beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

And Caroline Wozniacki’s career came to a close with a straight sets defeat to Ons Jabeur.

GOLF

A second round 69 leaves Shane Lowry five-shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Open champion is 3-under par, with Eddie Pepperell heading the field on 8-under.

Padraig Harrington just made the cut on 2-over, but Graeme McDowell’s week is over as he finished today on 3-over par.