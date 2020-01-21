SOCCER

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he’s spoken with Troy Parrott about the 17-year old’s lack of game time.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t played for Spurs since a five-minute cameo against Burnley in mid-December.

Mourinho’s said he needs to bring in a striker this month, with Harry Kane missing until April with a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game with Norwich, Mourinho says Parrott is not ready to lead Spurs’ attack in Kane’s absence.

Frank Lampard has challenged his Chelsea players to start taking more of their chances – starting in tonight’s London derby with Arsenal in the Premier League.

He was left frustrated after Saturday’s 1-nil defeat at Newcastle, where they had 19 shots without finding the back of the net.

Struggling Bournemouth could do with a win when they host Brighton.

Aston Villa – who are also in the bottom three – take on Watford.

Champions Manchester City go to Sheffield United, Crystal Palace play Southampton and Everton meet Newcastle.

RUGBY

Former Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber is to be appointed the new head coach of the Springboks.

Nienaber worked under Rassie Erasmus when South Africa won the World Cup in November.

Erasmus quit as coach after the World Cup to concentrate on his director of rugby role in the country.

And former Munster chief Erasmus says Nienaber would make a “great replacement”.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin ladies football manager Mick Bohan is not concerned about the trail of players heading for the AFL.

18 Irish women were plying their trade in Australia this year, including Cora Staunton, Sarah Rowe and Dublin’s own Sinead Goldrick.

But Bohan says as long as there’s no overlap in seasons, he sees no issue https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport-3.mp3

CYCLING

Sam Bennett says he felt pressure to succeed at Quick-Step before winning the first stage of the Tour Down Under.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider won in a sprint into Tanunda

Bennett will take a four-second lead into day two of the race.

ATHLETICS

Mo Farah says he’s happy for any of his old samples to be re-tested.

It comes after Russia accused UK anti-doping of building a “wall of mistrust” around the 4-time Olympic gold medalist.

UKAD say they will not allow any of their samples to be re-tested unless there is credible reason to do so.

Farah’s former coach Alberto Salazar is serving a four-year ban for doping offences.

The British athlete has never failed a test and has always strongly denied any wrongdoing