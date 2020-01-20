SOCCER

John Delaney has resigned his position as a member of UEFA’s Executive Committee.

His decision comes four-months after he resigned as the FAI’s Executive Vice President.

Delaney’s term with UEFA was due to end next year but he steps down with immediate effect.

====

Republic of Ireland fans have been handed a significant boost ahead of the Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

They’ve been given 2,200 tickets – double their required allocation – for the March game in Bratislava.

====

Antonio Conte is set to sign another of his title-winning Chelsea side.

Victor Moses is to cut short his loan at Fenerbahce after agreeing personal terms with Inter.

The Nigerian international will move to the San Siro on an initial loan with the option to buy.

====

West Brom can open up a four-point gap at the top of the Championship tonight.

The welcome Stoke to the Hawthorns where kick-off is at 8.

RUGBY

England will be without both Billy Vunipola and Jack Nowell for the Six Nations.

Saracens number 8 Vunipola broke his arm in yesterday’s win over Racing.

While Exeter wing Nowell was omitted from Eddie Jones’ squad and has confirmed he needs ankle surgery.

Jones has named eight uncapped players in his 34-man squad, with Wasps out-half Jacob Umaga – nephew to All-Blacks legend Tana – among them.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped a set at the Australian Open for the first time since last year’s fourth round today.

The seven-time champion needed four sets to see off Germany’s Jan Lennard Struff.

Roger Federer beat Steve Johnson in straight sets, but thirteenth seed Denis Shapovalov was beaten in 4 by Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

In the women’s draw, 15-year old Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams for the second time in three Grand Slams.

There were also wins for Serena Williams, defending champion Naomi Osaka and the retiring Caroline Wozniacki.