RUGBY

Munster beat Ospreys 33 points to 6 in their final European Champions Cup pool game.

CJ Stander scored two tries with Stephen Archer, Conor Murray and Craig Casey all also going over the line for Johann van Graan’s side at Thomond Park.

The southern province knew going into this game that they couldn’t qualify for the last-eight of the tournament after other results yesterday didn’t go their way.

Simon Lewis of the Irish Examiner

Andy Friend’s Connacht were beaten 35 points to 29 by Montpellier today.

Going into the game, neither side could have progressed to the knock-out satages of the competition.

The Saracens board have today apologised for their salary cap breaches and accepted their relegation from the English Premiership.

The club’s demotion was confirmed yesterday, with a statement today saying they now want to “rebuild confidence and trust.”

GAELIC GAMES

The A-I-B All-Ireland senior football final has gone to extra-time after reigning champions Corofin and Kilcoo finished at 7 points a piece in Croke Park.

The game wasn’t of the best standards and was marred by ugly scenes of fighting at full-time.

Both teams finished with 14 men with Dylan Ward sent off for the Down side before Mike Farragher was given his marching orders.

Corfin’s Dylan McHugh was also black carded late on.

Earlier on, Ballyhale Shamrocks retained their A-I-B All-Ireland senior hurling club title.

They beat Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary 18 points to 15 at Croke Park.

It’s the 8th time the Kilkenny champions have claimed the Tommy Moore Cup and the first time they’ve won two-in-a-row.

SOCCER

Liverpool still lead Manchester United 1-nil after an hour of play at Anfield in the second Premier League game of the day.

Virgil Van Dijk scored with a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

Roberto Firmino thought he had made it two before the break but VAR ruled it out as United keeper David de Gea was fouled by van Dijk in the build-up.

The Reds will go 16 points clear at the top of the table with a win here.

There was a shock at Turf Moor in the first game of the day.

Burnley beat Leicester City 2-1.

SNOOKER

2015 world champion Stuart Bingham leads Ali Carter 5 frames to 3 in the Masters final at Alexandra Palace where the evening session is set to resume at 7-o’clock.

It’s a best-of-19 frames decider in London.