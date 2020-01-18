SOCCER

Bournemouth’s Premier League struggles have continued with a 1-nil defeat at bottom side Norwich.

There were three late goals at Manchester City, as the champions were held 2-all by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal conceded an 83rd minute equaliser to draw 1-all in their home game with Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Wolves came back from 2-nil down to triumph 3-2 at Southampton.

Tottenham were held to a goalless draw at Watford in the early game.

West Ham manager David Moyes’ reunion with his old club Everton finished 1-1.

It was the same score between Brighton and Aston Villa.

Newcastle and Chelsea is a five-thirty start.

***

Defending Champions Celtic take on Patrick Thistle at half-past-5 in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

RUGBY

Leinster secured a home quarter-final in the Heineken Champions Cup today.

They beat Benetton Treviso 18 points to no score in Italy.

Caelan Doris and James Tracy went over the line for the Blues.

Boss Leo Cullen is happy to have the home advantage in the next round https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5sat.mp3

***

Ulster can join Leo Cullen’s side in the quarter-finals with victory in their final pool game.

They’re taking on Bath in Belfast Sand lead 19 points to 10 after just over an hour.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway beat Roscommon 1-14 to 11 points in the F-B-D Insurance Connacht Football League final at Dr Hyde Park today.

Captain Shane Walsh with the goal for the Tribesmen from the penalty spot.

Padraic Joyce’s side finished with 14 men after defender Eamon Brannigan was sent off after just over an hour.

Longford beat Offaly 1-12 to 11 points in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup final in Tullamore.

Defending champions Galway lead Wexford 10 points to 8 at half-time in the Walsh Cup final in Portlaoise where action is just getting underway.

This evening, Ulster’s Dr McKenna Cup final pits Tyrone against Monaghan at the Athletics Ground at half-seven.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers will look to clinch victory in their T-20 series with the West Indies tonight.

They’re 1-nil up in the 3-match contest after a narrow win in a high-scoring opening game in Grenada on Wednesday.

The second T20’s being played in St Kitts.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor has tipped the scales on the 170-pounds limit ahead of his mixed martial arts comeback bout tonight.

“The Notorious” will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 2-4-6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since October 2018.