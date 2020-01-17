RUGBY

Keith Earls and Jean Kleyn will miss Munster’s must-win Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Ospreys on Sunday.

Earls picked up a minor knee problem in training, while Kleyn has a neck injury.

Munster need a bonus-point win at Thomond Park and hope several other results go their way if they’re to progress.

==

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland’s made one change to his starting fifteen for their clash with Bath.

New Ireland call-up Tom O’Toole takes the place of Marty Moore at tighthead.

A win of any variety sees Ulster secure a quarter final spot.

===

James Ryan’s shaken off a calf injury to take his place alongside Devin Toner in the Leinster second row for their trip to Benetton.

Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris all come into the pack.

===

Kieran Marmion starts for Connacht for the first time since the start of November in their game away to Montpellier.

Neither side can qualify for the last-8.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s defence of the Abu Dhabi Championship has come to a premature end.

His second round 74 saw him end the day on level par and miss the cut.

Padraig Harrington is also done for the week after his 72 left him 4-over par.

A second round 63 sees Francesco Laporta assume the lead on 10-under par.

SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp has described the moving of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to the winter a “a catastrophe”.

The Liverpool manager is set to lose Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keita for a month mid-season as a result.

And Klopp says the rescheduling means African players could miss out on summer moves as managers exercise caution https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5klopp.mp3

===

Fulham could go third in the Championship table tonight.

They welcome in-form Middlesbrough to Craven Cottage where kick-off is at 7.45.

MOTORSPORT

The first round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship is in doubt.

The Corrib Oil Galway International Rally was the traditional opening round on the calendar, but was back on the calendar for the first time last year due to financial trouble.

The one day event is again in doubt this year, due to a lack on entries after last nights deadline.

In an official statement, The County Galway Motor Club have asked anybody who has signed up to the rally to have entry fees paid by Monday latest. It added that another 40 entries will be needed by Monday if the event is to go ahead.

The Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes is Round 3 of the championship.