SOCCER

Minister for Sport Shane Ross says there will be no government bailout of the FAI.

The Minister was speaking following a meeting with a UEFA delegation at Leinster House about the future of the association.

Earlier, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis described the meeting as “constructive”.

Minister Ross says they will ensure the future of the game in this country at grassroots level.

====

Watford have completed the 8-million euro signing of Ignacio Pussetto from Udinese.

The Argentine winger is their second signing of the January window.

Meanwhile, Watford’s FA Cup third round replay away to Tranmere tonight has been postponed due to the after effects of Storm Brendan on Prenton Park’s surface.

Elsewhere tonight, Middlesbrough assistant Robbie Keane returns to his old club Tottenham.

Brian Barry Murrphy’s Rochdale go to Newcastle.

Shrewsbury face Bristol City for the right to host Liverpool in round 4.

Coventry take on Bristol Rovers

And Blackpool play Reading.

====

Karl O’Sullivan has joined Finn Harps following two seasons with Limerick.

While defender Mark Russell has signed up for another season in Ballybofey.

RUGBY

Jean Kleyn is a major doubt for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool game with Ospreys.

The Ireland lock requires a scan on his neck following a bang in Sunday’s defeat away to Racing.

J-J Hanrahan will be fit for the visit of the Welsh side to Thomond Park, while James Cronin and Rhys Marshall could also return.

===

James Ryan could be forced to sit out Leinster’s final pool game with Benetton.

The lock is still recovering from a calf injury, and will only resume training this week ahead of the trip to Italy.

Jonathan Sexton will definitely sit out that game, but Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi insists the out-half will be fit for the start of the Six Nations.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Judd Trump has suffered a first round exit at The Masters.

He was beaten 6-3 by Shaun Murphy at Alexandra Palace.

This evening, two-time champion John Higgins goes up against Barry Hawkins.