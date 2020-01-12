RUGBY

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup dreams are all but over.

They were beaten 39 points to 22 in Paris by Racing 92 this afternoon.

Andrew Conway went over the line in the first-half with JJ Hanrahan sending the conversion through the posts as well as five penalties.

Although not mathematically impossible Johann van Graan’s side would need a number of other results to go their way to reach the last eight.

***

Leinster’s 100% start to the season remains intact meanwhile.

They beat Lyon 42-14 in their European Champions Cup clash at the RDS.

The Blues were already through to the quarter-finals prior to this game and they’ll be at home for that game.

Head coach Leo Cullen said it was great to get the win against a tough side.

SOCCER

There’s just over an hour played now in the second Premier League game of the day.

Champions Manchester City are away to Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side lead 5-nil thanks to two goals from Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero and one from Gabriel Jesus.

Victory here would see them go second in the table, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

***

Earlier on, Watford beat Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality to move Nigel Pearson’s side out of the relegation zone.

GOLF

A closing round of 64 saw Shane Lowry finish second in his season-opener at the Hong Kong Open.

The Offaly man finished up on 13 under par, four shots off Australian Wade Ormsby.

Lowry had rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 64 across the tournament for a solid showing overall at Fanling.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway and Roscommon will contest the Connacht F-B-D league final next week.

In new manager Pádraic Joyce’s first game in charge the Tribesmen beat Mayo 3-2 on penalties in Castlebar after playing out a 1-17 draw.

Roscommon then stormed into the decider – beating Leitrim 7-16 to 7 points in the other last-four tie.

In Ulster, reigning champions Tyrone beat Down 2-16 to 1-10 in the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup and they’ll face Monaghan in the final.

In hurling’s Walsh Cup semi-finals – Galway beat Dublin 19 points to 18 in Parnell Park in new manager Shane O’Neill’s first game incharge of the Westeners.

Wexford meanwhile beat Kilkenny 2-18 to 1-9 to set up a meeting with Galway in the showpiece.