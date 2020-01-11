RUGBY

Connacht’s hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup have ended.

They’ve been beaten 21 points to 7 by Toulouse at the Sportsground.

The westerners only score came via a penalty try in the first-half.

The result means the French side now have a home quarter final to look forward to as they continue their bid to win the competition for a fifth time.

Earlier on, Ulster suffered a setback in their bid to secure a home quarter-final losing 29-13 at Clermont.

The defeat means they’re replaced by the French side at the top of Pool 3.

SOCCER

The final Premier League game of the day has gotten underway.

It’s still scoreless between Tottenham and Liverpool at the new White Hart Lane after 20 minutes.

The Reds can go 16 points clear at the top of the table with a win here.

That’s after Leicester City were beaten 2-1 by Southampton at the King Power Stadium earlier on with goals for the Saints from Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Elsewhere in the 3-o’clock games Chelsea beat Burnley 3-nil at Stamford Bridge thanks to a Jorginho penalty and goals from Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson Odoi

Everton got back to winning ways with a 1-nil victory over Brigton at Goodison Park with Richarlison finding the back of the net in the first-half for the Toffees.

Manchester United enjoyed a 4-0 win over Norwich with Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net twice as well as Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

And Wolves and Newcastle played out a 1-all draw at Molineaux.

While Crystal Palace and Arsenal drew 1-all in the day’s early game.

GAELIC GAMES

Offaly beat defending champions Westmeath 16 points to 11 in the semi-finals of football’s Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup today.

Meanwhile Longford beat Dublin on a scoreline of 1-13 to 3-6 to book their place in the decider.

***

It’s pre-season finals night in Munster meanwhile.

Cork are taking on Limerick in football’s McGrath Cup decider at the Gaelic Grounds where there’s 20 minutes on the clock.

Limerick lead 5 points to 4 with 15 minutes on the clock.

This is followed by the meeting of the same two counties in the Munster Senior Hurling League final at the same venue at half-seven.

