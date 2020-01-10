RUGBY

Leinster and Connacht have both been allocated ten-million euro in government grants to put toward their major stadium re-development works.

Connacht are redeveloping the Sportsground at a cost of 30-million euro.

While the current Anglesea stand at the RDS is to be demolished and replaced.

Long-awaited redevelopments works at Walsh Park, Newbridge’s St Conleth’s Park and Navan’s Pairc Tailteann have also been handed funding boosts.

In all, 25 different projects are in line to share a pot of over 77-million euro

==

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has allayed any fears over the fitness of Jonathan Sexton ahead of the Six Nations.

The out-half remains out with a knee injury, but Cullen says he’ll sit out the Heineken Champions Cup games with Lyon and Benetton as a precaution.

James Ryan misses Sunday’s visit of Lyon to the RDS with a calf injury but will return for the trip to Italy.

====

JJ Hanrahan’s recovered from his hamstring injury to start for Munster in their vital clash with Racing on Sunday.

The side is captained by Peter O’Mahony who’s joined in the back row by Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander.

====

Connacht are able to recall Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane and captain Jarrad Butler for their game with Toulouse.

====

Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy are back in the Ulster pack for their trip to Clermont tomorrow.

GAELIC GAMES

New Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says Stephen Cluxton will remain with the Dublin panel.

However, the five-in-a-row All Ireland-winning captain will be out until March with a shoulder injury.

Farrell says Diarmuid Connolly is also keen to be part of his plans this year.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah is set to make his first start for Norwich away to Manchester United tomorrow.

The Premier League’s bottom side are without their two main strikers due to injury.

Idah scored a hat-trick against Preston in the FA Cup last week, but Norwich boss Daniel Farke says United will provide a much different test for the 18-year old https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5soccer-1.mp3

Shamrock Rovers Two will begin life in the SSE Airtricity First Division away to Longford Town.

The second-tier fixtures have finally been released with the season beginning on February 21.

It’s also been clarified that Rovers’ b-team can’t be promoted, enter the playoffs or compete in the cup competitions.

Meanwhile, the opening day derby of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers has been moved from Valentine’s night.

The game will instead be played on Saturday February 15th with a 2pm kick-off.

===

Ahead of tonight’s Premier League game with West Ham, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new deal.

He’ll remain in charge of the Bramall Lane club until the summer of 2024.

Kick-off in tonight’s game is at 8.

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says Paddy McBrearty will be available for their Allianz League campaign.

The Kilcar forward is currently in the United States and will miss their opening Division One game with Mayo.

But Bonner says McBrearty will return at the end of January.