SOCCER

Brandon Miele says he won’t be appealing his two-year ban from sport.

The former St. Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers striker’s been punished by Sport Ireland for failing to provide an adequate anti-doping sample.

Miele says an accident involving his daughter on the night of the test left him unable to produce a sample.

The 25-year old will be available to play again in September of 2021.

====

Manchester United welcome neighbours City to Old Trafford tonight for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final.

Kick-off is at 8.

====

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan is without a club this evening.

The midfielder has had his contract at Hearts cancelled by mutual agreement.

Whelan had made 17 appearances in his four months at the club and turns 36 next week.

====

Scottish Premiership strugglers St. Mirren have conducted a double raid on the League of Ireland.

They’ve signed Cork defender Conor McCarthy on a 2-and-a-half year deal.

While former Dundalk forward Jamie McGrath has signed a similar contract with the Paisley club.

GAELIC GAMES

Cathal McShane could be playing Championship football for Tyrone this summer after all.

The All Star forward is to train with AFL side Adelaide Crows ahead of a potential switch to Aussie Rules.

But Sydney Swans coach Tadhg Kennelly says the Crows would be unable to register McShane for this season leaving him free to turn out of Mickey Harte’s side.

====

Laois won’t be fielding an adult camogie team in 2020.

The O’Moore’s county board have announced that they’ve withdrawn from the upcoming National League, Leinster and All-Ireland Intermediate Championships.

They say the decision has been made as they weren’t in a position to field a team due to the “unavailability of players” and praised manager Kieran Delaney for his “time, commitment and professionalism”.

Laois were crowned All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015 and narrowly missed out on a place in the Intermediate semis last summer.

RUGBY

Connacht have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

Bundee Aki, captain Jarrad Butler and Ireland duo Jack Carty and Ultan Dillane all return for the game in Galway.

Connacht need to win the game to keep alive their hopes of a quarter final place.