GAELIC GAMES

The All-Ireland senior club final fixtures have been confirmed for Sunday the 19th January in Croke Park.

Borris-Ileigh will take on reigning champions Ballyhale Shamrocks in the hurling final at 2pm.

While Corofin and Kilcoo will meet in the football decider from 4pm.

SOCCER

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins this evening.

His Gunners side welcome Leeds United to the Emirates in the final FA Cup third round fixture, in a repeat of the 1972 final.

Arteta won the competition twice as a player and twice as a coach with Manchester City.

The north Londoners have only been beaten at this stage of the competition once in the last 23 seasons.

Both sides will know their potential fourth round opponents heading into the game, with the draw to take place before kickoff, which is at 7.56pm.

***

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi could return from injury against Manchester United in the League Cup semi-final tomorrow night.

He has missed their last three games due to injury and left Pep Guardiola fielding midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri in defence, as well as youngster Eric Garcia.

The Metropolitan Police have closed their investigation into alleged racist abuse against Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger after finding no evidence.

The defender reported hearing chants during their Premier League game at Tottenham on the 22nd of December.

Spurs say extensive reviews of CCTV images, television footage and working with professional lip readers provided no proof of racist abuse.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton’s recovery from his knee injury is set to be stepped up this week but it’s unlikely he’ll feature in Leinster’s two remaining Heieneken Champions Cup pool games.

The outhalf hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the start of December against the Northampton Saints.

Meanwhile, second-row James Ryan is doubtful for this Sunday’s visit of Lyon to the RDS after picking up a calf injury against Connacht over the weekend.

***

Racing 92 could be without Simon Zebo this Sunday, when his former side Munster visit Paris.

The full back limped out of their victory against Clermont at the weekend with an ankle injury, before leaving the ground on crutches.

Munster have to beat the French side this weekend, to keep their quarter final hopes alive.

GAELIC GAMES

Fermanagh will be without forward Sean Quigley for the coming season.

The 28-year-old has become the lateast in a long line of high-profile players to step away from the intercounty scene which he said he ‘wasn’t enjoying’.

Manager Ryan McMenamin has said he would welcome him back into the fold if he changes his mind.