GAELIC GAMES

For the first time in 33 years Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh will contest the AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling final.

They’ve between St Thomas’ of Galway on a scoreline of 1-21 to 1-14 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick today.

JD Devaney with the goal for the munster side late on in the second-half.

They’ll meet Ballyhale Shamrocks in the decider in two weeks time.

They beat Derry kingpins Slaughtneil earlier on on a scoreline of 2-24 to 2-19 in Newry.

Colin Fennelly found the back of the net twice for Henry Shefflin’s side.

SOCCER

It’s approaching full-time in the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts lead 1-nil thanks to a brilliant goal from 18-year-old Curtis Jones.

In 15 minutes time Gillingham host West Ham for David Moyes’ second game incharge of the Irons.

In the pick of the afternoon games Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-nil,

There was a shock at Selhurst Park where Derby County beat 10 men Crystal Palace 1-nil.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic was shown a red card for violent conduct.

Referee Michael Oliver consulted the VAR pitch-side monitor and upgraded his yellow card to red.

Irish international Troy Parrott didn’t feature for Spurs against Middlesborough at the Riverside where it finished up 1-all.

Sheffield United beat AFC Fylde 2-1 with Ireland’s Callum Robinson scoring the first for the Blades.

GOLF

American Xander Schauffele leads the Sentry Tournament of Champions on eleven under par.

Justin Thomas lies a shot back, with the final round getting underway later in Hawaii.

Portrush star Graeme McDowell is the only Irishman in the field – he is back in a tie for 26th on level par.

RACING

The Gordan Elliott trained Envoi Allen kept his unbeaten record over fences intact today.

The six-year-old was guided to victory by Davy Russell in the feature race of the day at Naas today – the Grade One Novice Hurdle.