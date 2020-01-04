GAELIC GAMES

For the first time ever a Down team will contest the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.

Kilcoo beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden St Endas 2-8 to 11 points at Cavan’s Breffni Park.

Aisling O’Reilly was there.

***

Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin await them in the decider after they beat Cork’s Nemo Rangers by six points in Ennis earlier on.

SOCCER

This evening’s third round FA Cup games have gotten underway

Bournemouth lead Luton Town 1-nil at the Vitality.

It’s scoreless between Fleetwood town and Portsmouth.

There’s been no score either between Wigan Athletic and Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

And Champions Manchester City are hosting Port Vale while there’s an all Premier League clash taking place between Wolves and Manchester United at Molineaux (pron: Mol-in-you).

They’re also still nil-all.

This afternoon, Championship side Fulham sprung a surprise to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Norwich city beat Preston North End 4-2 away from home with the Republic of Ireland’s Adam Idah scoring a hat-trick canaries.

Last year’s beaten finalists Watford have threw away a 3-nil lead and drew 3-all with Tramere at Vicarage Raod.

Brentford beat Stoke 1-0 at Griffin Park.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Brighton 1-nil at the Amex.

Carlisle United and Cardiff City played out a 2-all draw.

Oxford United beat Hartlepool United 4-1.

Blackpool and Reading finished up 2-all.

And Southampton beat Huddersfield 2-0 at St. Mary’s.

RUGBY

Leinster lead Connacht 17 points to no score after 20 minutes at the RDS in the Guinness Pro14.

Max Deegan, Dave Kearney and Ciaran Frawley with the tries for Leo Cullen’s side.