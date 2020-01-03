SOCCER

Championship side Barnsley say they’re saddened to have been charged following the sectarian abuse of James McClean.

The incident occurred during the November meeting of Barnsley and Stoke at Oakwell.

The FA have charged the Yorkshire club for failure to stop supporters from abusing the Republic of Ireland international.

Barnsley say anyone found guilty of such discrimination will be banned from the club.

====

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane sustained a hamstring injury in their New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton.

It’s expected the striker will miss up to six weeks as a result.

In Kane’s absence, Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is set to feature in Spurs’ FA Cup 3rd round tie with Middlesbrough.

=====

Shamrock Rovers have signed full-back Rhys Marshall from Glenavon.

Romeo Parkes has left Sligo Rovers to return to the United States.

And Mikey Drennan says he has a big decision to make after having his St. Pat’s contract cancelled by mutual agreement.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton could feature in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool games this month.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says the out-half’s recovery from a knee injury is on-track.

Joe Tomane returns from injury to take his place in the centre for tomorrow’s Pro 14 derby with Connacht.

Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose and captain Rhys Ruddock are among those also back in the side.

Former Roscommon minor footballer Niall Murray’s been handed his Connacht debut in the second row.

Murray’s partnered by Gavin Thornbury who makes his first appearance since October.

Cullen says Connacht will pose them plenty of problems tomorrow https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/connacht-1.mp3

====

There’s a duel of Ireland scrum-halves at Kingspan Stadium tonight.

Ulster’s in-form John Cooney comes face-to-face with Munster’s Conor Murray and kick-off is at 7.35.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 1-over par heading into the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

The Portrush man shot an opening round 74.

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann heads the field on 7-under with a one-shot lead on Justin Thomas.