SOCCER

Sheffield United held a workout in Stanley Park in the shadow of Anfield ahead of tonight’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The Blades have been one of this season’s surprise packages following their promotion and could go fifth with a win tonight.

A Liverpool win will see them open up a thirteen point lead over Leicester at the top of the table.

But Jurgen Klopp says they can’t overlook tonight’s opposition and he’s full of admiration for his opposite number Chris Wilder.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.

===

Wayne Rooney could make his long-awaited debut for Derby tonight in their Championship meeting with Barnsley.

And ahead of their trip to Swansea, Charlton Athletic have confirmed they’ve been taken over by the Abu Dhabi-based East Street Investments.

====

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley has condemned the sectarian abuse suffered by James McClean at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland international reported the abuse to the referee during Stoke’s 5-2 victory with a warning to fans played over the P-A.

Cowley says Huddersfield will investigate the matter and says the issue is one that society as a whole needs to tackle.

===

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his main concern is getting players back from injury – but has confirmed they will be in the market to strengthen the squad this month.

His side got their first win since he took charge with last night’s 2-nil home victory over Manchester United.

But Arteta admits any transfer activity is likely to be limited.

===

Watford will appeal the red card shown to Christian Kabasele in yesterday’s Premier League game against Wolves.

The Belgian defender was originally booked by the referee – but the decision was overturned by V-A-R.

Watford are two points from safety after a run of four games unbeaten.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare says they’re not getting carried away.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery will make his first start of the season in Munster’s trip to Ulster tomorrow night.

The return of the Ireland out-half is one of ten changes from last week’s defeat to Leinster.

Peter O’Mahony is another to slot back into the team, captaining the side from the back row.

International duo Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale return to the Ulster starting fifteen.

And there’s a start at number-8 for Nick Timoney.

GAELIC GAMES

David Power takes charge of the Tipperary footballers for the first time tonight.

They face Cork in the McGrath Cup, with throw-in in Mallow at 7.30.

Power’s men have a quick turnaround before they face Kerry in Clonmel on Sunday afternoon in their second game of the competition.

In Group A, Limerick will look to build on their opening round win over Clare when they face Waterford at Fraher Field.