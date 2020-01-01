SOCCER



Leicester have cut Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the Premier League to 10 points after a 3-nil win at Newcastle.

Ayoze Perez got on the scoresheet for the visitors on his return to St James’ Park.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham lost 1-nil at Southampton – and will be worried after striker Harry Kane went off with an injury.

The result means the Saints move up to 11th in the table.

Elsewhere, Chelsea drew 1-all at Brighton, while Aston Villa moved out of the relegation places with a 2-1 win at Burnley and 10-man Watford beat Wolves by the same scoreline.

David Moyes is looking for the perfect start to his second spell as West Ham manager.

The Hammers are taking on Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

They’ve taken an early lead – Mark Noble found the back of the net.

It’s 0-0 between Manchester City and Everton – where Carlo Ancelotti is looking for his third win on the bounce as Toffees boss.

And Norwich have a 1-0 lead at Carrow Road against Crystal Palace.

Later, at 8pm Manchester United look to get within two points of the top-four places.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s in an optimistic mood heading into tonight’s Premier League game at Arsenal.

They’re hoping for a good result to boost their hopes of a Champions League place for next season.

DARTS

The showpiece of the PDC World Darts Championship takes place tonight.

Michael van Gerwan is going for his fourth title at the Alexandra Palace and takes on Peter Wright.

It’s a repeat of the 2014 decider.



RACING

Al Boum Photo won the feature at Tramore today.

The Willie Mullins trained horse won the Savills New Year’s Day Chase.