SOCCER

A notice of complaint has been issued to Celtic’s Ryan Christie following Sunday’s Scottish Premiership defeat to Rangers.

It relates to an alleged grab of the groin of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the second-half.

If found guilty, Christie would be banned for 2 matches.

***

Ian Holloway has been named as the new Grimsby manager today.

He takes over at the League Two club from Michael Jolley, who was sacked in November.

His first game in charge will be against Salford tomorrow at Blundell Park.

***

Norwich City banned a supporter from their Carrow Road ground for three years today.

It’s after the individual was arrested for throwing an object on to the pitch during their 2-all draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

The incident is still being investigated by Norfolk Police.

RUGBY

Munster’s doctor Jamie Kearns has been handed a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months and issued a fine of €2,000 for his role in the 30-man brawl during their defeat to Saracens earlier this month.

Kearns was alleged to have verbally abused hooker Jamie George about his weight during the second-half of their Champions Cup clash at Allianz Park.

DARTS

Fallon Sherrock has pulled out of the BDO Women’s World Championship next week.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship earlier this month, going on to reach the third round.

The BDO cut price money by 50 percent yesterday which was a factor in her decision.

RACING

Sizing John’s long-awaited return to action at Punchestown has not gone to plan.

He has fallen in the Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle.

Rachel Blackmore guided the Willie Mullins Burrow Saint to victory ahead of Paul Townend on his stablemate Saglawy.

***

The 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo gets his season underway tomorrow at Tramore.

Paul Townend will be on board Willie Mullins’ stable star in the Savills New Years Day Chase at 20-past-2.