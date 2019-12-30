RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is said to be “progressing well” in his rehabilitation from a knee injury, but Leinster have stopped short on putting a timeline on his recovery.

The fly-half has been out since the start of December with no indication if he will be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations opener on February 1st.

The province say Sexton’s rehab will be reviewed later in the week.

SOCCER

A Norwich supporter was arrested and has been banned from attending games at Carrow Road for three years following an incident during Saturday’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

The fan was found to have thrown a dangerous object onto the pitch during the first half of the 2-2 draw.

Norfolk Police are investigating.

++++

The general secretary of the law-making International Football Association Board insist the Video Assistant Referee should only be used to reverse “clear and obvious” mistakes including offside decisions.

The weekend’s Premier League fixtures featured a number of marginal calls which were checked by VAR, with goals ruled out for Wolves, Crystal Palace, Norwich, Brighton and Sheffield United.

Lukas Brud says officials on the pitch and monitoring cameras should not become “too forensic” over offsides or any other decisions.

++++

Eric Bailly returned to Manchester United training earlier today after a long spell on the sidelines.

The Ivorian international suffered a medial ligament injury against Chelsea in April, before another serious setback in pre-season.

Bailly made only seven appearances for United in 2019 as a result.

Meanwhile, United are said to be interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in January.

Reports suggest United may be willing to sign the 20-year-old on a loan deal, with an option to buy.

++

Struggling Derby County and Charlton Athletic meet at Pride Park in the E-F-L Championship this evening.

The home side are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against Athletic, and would leapfrog over them in the table with a win.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

DARTS

It’s semi-final night at Alexandra Palace in the P-D-C World Darts Championship.

Dutch star Michael van Gerwen takes on England’s Nathan Aspinall (PRON: ASS-PIN-ALL) later in their last-four match.

Van Gerwen is aiming to reach his fifth world decider, but says he expects a good match tonight:

Before that match Gerwyn Price and Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright will be on the oche in London as they bid to reach the final.