SOCCER

Liverpool lead Wolves 1-nil after an hour of play in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

Sadio Mane put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute.

The visitors then thought they had equalised through a Neto goal on the stroke of half-time but VAR ruled he was just offside.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo was then shown a yellow card for protesting the decision.

Earlier on, Mikel Arteta’s first home game as Arsenal manager was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at the Emirates.

The hosts lead for most of the game thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal in the 13th minute.

Then both Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored for the visitors in the final ten minutes.

This result will means Chelsea head into the New Year 4th while the Gunners are 12th.

===

Action is just getting underway at the Etihad between Manchester City and Sheffield United.

The Republic of Ireland’s John Egan, Enda Stevens and Callum Robinson have all started for the Blades.

***

Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead today for the first time since 2010.

The 2-1 win leaves the champions just two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, although they do have a game in hand.

Robert McElroy was there

DARTS

England’s Nathan Aspinall and Peter ‘Snake-bite’ Wright booked their places in the last four of the PDC World Darts Championship today with wins over Dimitri Van den Bergh and Luke Humphries respectively.

In just over an hours time, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will face Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas at Alexndra Palace as he continues the defence of his title.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott recoreded his fourth Grade One win of this year’s Leopardstown Christmas Festival today.

His six-year-old Battle-over-doyen was guided to victory in the Neville Hotels Novice Steeplechase by Davy Russell.

While the Willie Mullins trained Sharjah took the final Grade one of the festival – the Matheson Hurdle.