Bottom-side Norwich are leading Tottenham in the Premier League.

Mario Vrancic gave the homeside the lead at Carrow Road – it’s currently 1-0 with 20 minutes played.

Meanwhile, it’s 0-0 at the London Stadium for West Ham and Leicester who are attempting to recover from the 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Earlier Carlo Ancelotti made it 2 wins from 2 as Everton manager as they won 2-1 at Newcastle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got both of their goals.

He’s now scored 10 this season and is the only scorer since the Italian has taken over – but he says it’s not all down to him:

Brighton are up to 13th in the table after getting a 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

Ali Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring with his first goal for the club since joining a year-and-a-half ago, before Aaron Mooy secured the three points.

Elsewhere, Watford ran out 3-0 winners against Aston Villa at home – however it’s not enough for them to get out of the relegation zone, two goals from talisman Troy Deeney helped the Hornets to victory.

In the afternoon’s other game, Southampton and Crystal Palace drew 1-1.

Later tonight, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look for back-to-back wins when they go to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

RACING

Apple’s Jade clinched a 11th Grade One win at Leopardstown.

It was a first win since February for the Gordon Elliot trained horse – taking home the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle.

Meanwhile, the feature at the Dublin course the Savills Chase was won by Delta Work who upset the odds beating Kemboy.

In Limerick, the feature race was the Tim Duggan Memorial Hurdle – it was won by the 20-to-one shot Sumos Novios who is trained by Liam Burke.

DARTS

Dimitri van den Bergh has knocked two-time darts champion Adrian Lewis out of the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year old had been 2-1 down but game back to beat the Endlish man in a tiebreak.

Earlier Darius Labanauskas beat Steve Beaton, while Luke Humphries also booked a spot in the last-eight after overcoming Kim Huybrects (PR: High-bricks).

Tonight at the Alexandra Palace, world number 7 Peter Wright takes on Jffrey de Zwann

RUGBY

There’s more inter-pro derby action tonight as the Conference A table toppers go up against the best of Conference B.

Munster host Leinster at Thomand Park with the action just getting underway.

The Blues are looking for their ninth win on the trot to keep their 100 percent record going in the Pro 14, while the Reds are going for back-to-back wins.