DARTS

Fallon Sherrock’s fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship has come to an end.

She has been beaten 4-sets-to-2 by 22nd seed Chris Dobey in their third round encounter this afternoon.

Sherrock made history last week by becoming the first woman to ever win a match at the competition.

She said afterward that she’s loved the journey https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dartsat5.mp3

Earlier on, Englishman Glen Durrant beat Derry’s Daryl Gurney 4-sets-to-2 and knocked him out.

That ends the Irish interest in the competition.

Later on, Michael Van Gerwen continues his defence of the title against Stephen Bunting in the last 16.

RACING

Rachael Blackmore got her second Grade One win of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival today.

The Tipperary native guided the Henry De Bromhead trained A Plus Tard to victory in the Steeplechase today – causing another shock.

The 5-year-old, who Blackmore also rode to victory at Cheltenham earlier this year, came in ahead of the favourite – the Willie Mullins trained Chacun Pour Soi.

Ordinary World, who’s also trained by De Bromhead was third.

In the other Grade One of the day, the Novice Hurdle, 20-year-old Jack Kennedy guided the Gordan Elliott trained, Gigginstown House Stud owned 10-to-11 odds on favourite Abacadabras to victory.

***

There was success as well for Elliot and Gigginstown in the big race of the day at Limerick where Fury Road was ridden to victory in the Grade 2 Novice Hurdle by Davy Russell.

SOCCER

Wolves will look to be the first team to do the double over Manchester City in the Premier League this evening.

They hosts the champions after a 2-nil away victory in October.

Kick-off at Molineaux is at 7.45.

RUGBY

Ulster and Connacht meet in Belfast in the Guinness PRO14 tonight.

Ulster have made 13 changes for the derby, with Will Addison set to return from suspension.

Caolin Blade captains Connacht from scrum-half where kick-off is at 25-to-8.

BOXING

Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on the 22nd of February.

The pair’s first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing the WBC belt holder despite suffering two knockdowns.

Fury has tweeted: “It’s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.”