RUGBY

New Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there’s still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.

A 45-man squad met earlier this month in what’s been described as a mid-season stock-take.

Rob Kearney, Jack Carty, Jordi Murphy and Kieran Marmion were all left out but Farrell says there is still time for them to work their way into the squad

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Farrell-1.mp3

***

Munster’s Joey Carbery, who has been rehabbing an ankle injury, is expected to take part in training on Thursday.

Johann van Graan’s are preparing to take on Leinster in Thomond Park on Saturday.

DARTS

Two-time champion Adrian Lewis is through to the last-16 of the P-D-C World Darts Championship after a 4-sets-to-3 win over Darren Webster today.

At the moment, Belgium’s Dimitri van den Bergh leads Englishman Luke Woodhouse 3-set-to-2 in their third round encounter.

Later on, 2015 and 2016 champion Gary Anderson meets Ryan Searle in the evening session.

SOCCER

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he will demand commitment, accountability, aggression and passion from his players.

He watched Saturday’s goalless draw at Everton before his first game in charge on St. Stephen’s Day away to Bournemouth.

Arteta says the signs of the basics are there https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arteta.mp3

***

The Government in the UK says it expects the Football Association, Premier League and EFL to continue to prioritise the issue of racism.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman has issued a statement today acknowledging the football authorities have “significantly stepped up their efforts”.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported hearing alleged racist abuse at their top flight game against Tottenham yesterday.

RACING

It’s been confirmed today that Faugheen and Samcro will clash in the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.

The Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen will be aiming to land a 10th Grade One.