SOCCER

Tottenham’s meeting with Chelsea is underway in the Premier League.

Approaching the half-hour mark at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Frank Lampard’s side lead 1-nil – Willian scored the opener in the 12th minute.

A win for Spurs would push them into the top four at Chelsea’s expense.

***

Manchester United slumped to a 2-nil defeat to bottom-club Watford at Vicarage Road earlier.

Ismaila Sarr’s shot crept through the hands of goalkeeper David De Gea in the 50th minute before Troy Deeney doubled their lead from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Watford captain Deeney says it could be a big moment in their season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/deeney.mp3

The result means United could find themselves seven points off fourth if Chelsea beat Tottenham.

Watford stay bottom but are now level on points with Norwich in 19th, six points adrift of safety.

Paul Pogba was introduced as a second-half substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – his first appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in September.

***

In the Championship today, Barry Bannan’s 85th minute penalty helped Sheffield Wednesday move up to third in the table courtesy of a 1-nil win over Bristol City.

***

Sam Todd has committed to Finn Harps for 2020.

The defender made 37 starts in all competitions for Ollie Horgan’s side last season.

He’s the eighth player from last year’s squad to sign for next year.

DARTS

Michael Van Gerwen’s quest for another PDC World Darts Championship title continues later.

The defending champion is in third round action against Ricky Evans.

Already today at Alexandra Palace, Stephen Bunting, Darius Labanauskas and Nathan Aspinall booked their places in the fourth round.

GOLF

Adam Scott is the Australian PGA champion for the second time.

The world number 18 finished on 13-under-par after a final round of three-under 69 to win by two shots.