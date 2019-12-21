SOCCER

Sheffield United are up to fifth in the Premier League table. Oli McBurnie’s goal was enough for them to secure a 1-nil win over Brighton.

Wolves are a point behind them in sixth after they came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1.

Miguel Almiron finally scored for Newcastle at the 27th time of asking to give his team a 1-nil victory over Crystal Palace.

Southampton have been replaced by Aston Villa in the relegation places after their 3-1 victory at Villa Park, while Jay Rodriguez’s last minute goal sealed a 1-nil win for Burnley at Bournemouth.

In the early game Everton and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

It’s second against third in the evening kick-off as Leicester City travel to Manchester City

Man City fan John O’Regan looked ahead to the game pre kick-off.

Danny Sheehan is from the other side of the fence as he looks ahead to Leicesters performance.

Celtic have moved five-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

Franny Kiernan reports

Liverpool are attempting to win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

The Champions League holders are taking on Brazilian side Flamengo in the final in Qatar.

It’s still scoreless after 15 minutes of play.

Billy Sheehan is watching on in Quatar

RUGBY

Rory Best says Joe Schmidt is the best coach he’s ever worked under.

The former Ireland captain expressed his belief earlier this month that “too much detail” from the coaching team had been a factor in their poor showing at the Rugby World Cup.

Best is unhappy with how his comments were reported in the media

Connacht are hosting Munster at the Sportsground in the Guinness Pro14 this evening.

Munster lead 13-3.

Galway Bay FM commentator William Davies is watching on.

DARTS

Keane Barry says he’s determined to land a P-D-C tour card after being crowned Junior World Darts champion.

He defeated Adam Gawlas 5-3 at the Ally Pally earlier today.

He’ll also take on Leighton Bennett in next month’s B-D-O World Youth final.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney looks to book his place in round three at the P-D-C World Darts Championship this evening.

The number six seed takes on Justin Pipe.

Fallon Sharrock, who became the first women to win a match at the tournament this week, goes up against Mensur Siljovic (pron: men-sore sul-ya-vitch).

TAEKWONDO

Jack Woolley says he’s proud to have become the first Irish taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Olympics.

The Dubliner has booked his place at next summer’s games in Toyko on the back of winning silver at the European Championships.