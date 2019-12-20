SOCCER

Arsenal say Mikel Arteta beat “several top-class candidates” to be named the club’s new head coach.

The former Gunners captain has been handed a three-and-a-half year contract at the Emirates.

Arteta leaves Manchester City where he was assistant coach under Pep Guardiola.

The 37-year old will watch tomorrow’s Premier League meeting with Everton from the stands.

====

Toby Alderweireld has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract at Tottenham.

The 30-year old Belgian will stay with the North London club until the summer of 2023.

Alderweireld had looked set to leave Spurs in the summer prior to signing a new deal.

====

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson says he doesn’t know how close the club are to appointing a permanent manager.

Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the role, but Ferguson will remain in charge for tomorrow’s Premier League match with Arsenal.

====

Republic of Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Liam Bossin has signed for Cork City.

He replaces Tadhg Ryan who departs after a year on Leeside.

Shane Griffin has also left Cork for St. Pat’s.

RUGBY

Quinn Roux will captain Connacht as he makes his 100th appearance for the province in tomorrow’s Pro 14 derby with Munster.

Tiernan O’Halloran is picked at full-back having been absent since October with an ankle injury.

Scrum-half Craig Casey will make his first start for Munster at the Sportsground.

J-J Hanrahan partners Casey in the half-backs with Liam Coombes and Calvin Nash on the wings.

C-J Stander captains the side from number eight.

===

The festive interpro derbies get underway tonight at the RDS.

Conference A leaders Leinster entertain second-placed Ulster with kick-off at 7.35.

DARTS

Cork’s Ciaran Teehan suffered a heartbreaking exit at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 20-year old battled from 2-sets down to level his second round match with Mervyn King at 2-sets apiece.

But Teehan lost on a tie-break to the former semi-finalist.

Tonight, seventh seed Peter Wright faces Noel Malicdem of the Philippines.