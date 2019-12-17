SOCCER

Everton are close to confirming Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Talks have been held in London over the vacant position, with the 60-year old reportedly agreeing a 4-and-a-half year contract.

Ancelotti was sacked last week after a seven-game winless run at Napoli.

The three-time Champions League winner is set to include current Everton caretaker Duncan Ferguson in his backroom team.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Mikel Arteta is still working with them and will travel for tomorrow’s League Cup quarter-final at Oxford.

The Premier League champions’ assistant coach has held talks with Arsenal about becoming their new manager.

Guardiola hopes Arteta will stay but says they'll be able to adjust if he leaves

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Caoimhín Kelleher is expected to start in goal for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup quarter final tonight.

With the first team in Qatar on Club World Cup duty, under-23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge of a youthful outfit away to Aston Villa.

Kick off at Villa Park is at 7.45.

HOCKEY

Irish hockey fans face some late nights and early mornings as they follow the women’s exploits at next year’s Olympic Games.

Ireland’s campaign begins against South Africa on July 25th.

From there, they play the Netherlands, Germany and India with tip off times ranging between 2am and 4.15am Irish time.

Their final Pool A game comes against Great Britain on August 1st.

RUGBY

Rob Howley says an “immensely tough” few months following the death of his sister led to him breaking World Rugby’s betting rules.

The former Wales assistant coach has been banned for 18 months, with nine suspended, for placing over 350 bets on matches between 2015 and 2019.

He’s apologised, highlighting the fact a WRU disciplinary panel found there was no suggestion of dishonesty in his actions.

DARTS

Fallon Sherock is hoping to make history at the PDC World Championships tonight.

The 2015 BDO Women’s Word champion is hoping to become the first woman to progress to round 2 at Alexandra Palace.

Sharrock faces Ted Evetts in the penultimate match of the evening session.