RUGBY

There’s no Rob Kearney in Andy Farrell’s first Ireland training squad.

Despite being part of the World Cup squad, Kearney, Sean Cronin, Jordi Murphy and John Ryan are left out.

JJ Hanrahan is also absent but UItan Dillane is included.

Ulster’s uncapped players Billy Burns and Tom O’Toole get the nod, as does Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade ahead of Kieran Marmion.

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Ronan Kelleher also earn call ups for what Farrell’s called a mid-season stocktake.

Also included in the panel of 45 is Jonathan Sexton, despite him needing further assessment on a knee injury.

Leinster say the out-half will see a specialist again in a few weeks.

SOCCER

Both Arsenal and Everton look to be closing in on appointing new managers.

Arsenal are believed to be in talks with Manchester City over the availability of their assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

While Carlo Ancelotti has arrived on Merseyside for talks with Everton over their managerial vacancy.

====

Liverpool will return to the scene of their sixth Champions League win in this season’s last-16.

They’ll face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 18th before the return tie 3-weeks later.

Manchester City will be away to Real Madrid in the first leg of their tie.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich meet in a repeat of the 2012 final.

And Tottenham will face R-B Leipzig.

====

Manchester United will be away to Club Bruges in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Celtic will also be away for their first leg, with Neil Lennon’s side facing Copenhagen.

Arsenal will play Olympiakos, with the second leg at the Emirates.

Wolves have been drawn with Espanyol.

And Rangers will take on Braga.

====

In the Premier League tonight, Crystal Palace host Brighton with kick-off at 7.45.

DARTS

There’s Irish interest in every match at the World Darts Championship tonight at Alexandra Palace.

First up, Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces Callan Rydz for the right to play 31st seed Danny Noppert.

William O’Connor goes up against the Finn, Marko Kantele.

17-year old Meathman Keane Barry plays Vincent van der Voort with Dave Chisnall awaiting the winner.

And in the lone second round tie, Brendan Dolan goes up against two-time champion Gary Anderson.

Racing

Bryan Cooper landed a big winner when partnering Latest Exhibition to get the better of a long odds-on favourite in the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle at the County Meath venue on Sunday. Trained by Paul Nolan, the 9/2 chance came with his challenge before the second last hurdle and headed 1/3 shot Andy Dufresne running away from the last to win by two and a quarter-lengths. Nolan said, “Bryan said that he nearly went down the back straight when he left his legs in a hurdle. It’s nice to be able to recover from that mistake. He went up alongside turning in and stayed on well. Stamina is his forte and that’s the way he’s bred as well.

“He’s gutsy and hopefully he’ll kick on now. The Lawlor’s Novice Hurdle in Naas is probably coming a bit soon now and maybe he could go for the 2m6f Grade 1 at Leopardstown in early February. We’ll make a plan for him now with the aim being Cheltenham. The Albert Bartlett could be the long-term aim.”

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott scored a rare 25/1 winner when taking the 2m5f maiden hurdle with Ferocious at Tramore on Tuesday. Relishing the testing conditions, the five-year-old led early on the run in to score a one and a quarter length success from the Willie Mullins-trained 1/4 favourite Five O’Clock. The pair landed another double-figure winner when 10/1 shot Three Is Company took the beginners’ chase. The five-year-old was left clear by the fall of Shakeytry at the second last fence and came home seven and a half lengths to the good over the Gavin Cromwell-trained Tokyo Getaway.

The pair were back in the winners’ enclosure as Run Wild Fred beat Noel Meade’s Joshua Webb to the line in the 2m4f maiden hurdle at Navan on Sunday. The 11/4 shot led from the second last hurdle and held off the late flourish of the Meade runner to score by half a length. Tralee’s Phillip Enright had an easy time of it on the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Mick The Jiver in the 3m handicap chase. Sent off a 14/1 chance, the nine-year-old never gave his connections a moments worry as he eased to a three and a quarter length success over Wonderoftheworld.