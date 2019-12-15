SOCCER

Manchester City are leading Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates.

It just took the Citizens 90 seconds to open the scoring through Kevin de Bruyne who has since got his second.

Raheem Sterling doubled their lead from five yards after 16 minutes.

Three points for Pep Guardiola’s side would cut their gap to Liverpool to 14 points.

A win for Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal would see them jump to seventh.

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson has continued his impressive start to the job.

After beating Chelsea last weekend, they’ve earned a 1-all Premier League draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The result means Manchester United slipped up in their pursuit of a top four place.

Meanwhile, Tottenham grabbed a late goal to beat Wolves 2-1 – and go fifth, within three points of the Champions League places.

Jan Verthongen’s strike in injury time got Spurs all three points at Molineux.

Celtic are back two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers briefly went to the summit with a 2-nil win away to Motherwell earlier today, before Neil Lennon’s side beat Hibs by the same score at home.

Robert McElroy was there:

DARTS

Cork’s Ciaran Teehan has upset the odds and made it to the second round of the World Darts Championship.

The 20-year-old won 3-0 earlier against Ross Smith, and will now take on Mervyn King on Friday.

Elsewhere, Brendan Dolan will take on two-time champion Gary Anderson in the second round tomorrow after beatin Nitin Kumar this afternoon.

RUGBY

An investigation has been launched into a fight during Munster’s loss to Saracens yesterday.

The Champions Cup organisers say they are looking into the incident which involved almost 30 players.

It’s believed it started following a comment made about the Sarries hooker’s weight.

Munster now sit second in Pool 4 following the 15-6 loss to the Premiership side.

SNOOKER

Mark Selby holds the lead in snooker’s Scottish Open final.

He’s 5-3 up on Jack Lisowski in Glasgow.

It’s the first to 17-frames.