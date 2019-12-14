SOCCER

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League is now ten points.

A goal in either half from Mo Salah gave the Merseyside club a 2-nil win over Watford earlier.

Second-placed Leicester failed to beat Norwich at home.

It finished 1-all at the King Power Stadium – Norwich took the lead through Teemu Pukki before a Tim Krul own goal levelled matters.

Sheffield United moved up to fifth with a 2-nil win over Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.

John Fleck scored both goals for the Blades.

Chelsea’s poor form continues – they were beaten 1-nil by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Dan Gosling’s goal – awarded after a VAR check – proved to be the winner.

And Chris Wood’s goal gave Burnley a 1-nil win over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

In the Championship, Leeds United missed the chance to return to the top of the table after two late goals salvaged a 3-3 draw for Cardiff City at Elland Road.

RUGBY

Leinster currently lead Northampton 24 points to 7 in their European Champions Cup match at the Aviva Stadium.

Garry Ringrose has scored two tries, with Tadhg Furlong also crossing over.

It’s approaching half-time in Dublin.

Munster suffered a 15-6 defeat to Saracens at Allianz Park earlier.

The defending champions ran in two tries in the closing stages through Sean Maitland and Mako Vunipola to win out.

JJ Hanrahan scored two penalties for Munster, who remain in second place in Pool Four.

Connacht still have a chance to make the knockout stages.

They secured a 27-24 win over Gloucester at the Sportsground.

A late Robin Copeland try gave the Westerners a win that moves them up to third in Pool Five.

GAELIC GAMES



Jack O’Connor has his first win as Kildare senior football manager.

The Lilywhites were 2-14 to 2-7 winners over Wicklow in the O’Byrne Cup earlier today.

Elsewhere, Offaly beat Louth 1-16 to 1-10, and Laois overcame Wexford 1-12 to 1-11.

It finished 1-13 apiece between Meath and Westmeath.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen gets his Scottish Open semi-final against Jack Lisowski underway at 7pm.

Mark Selby awaits the winner in the final.

He beat David Gilbert six frames to one in their semi-final earlier.